2016年 5月 31日

BRIEF-Jazz Pharma nears deal to buy Celator Pharma for about $1.5 bln - CNBC citing DJ

May 30 (Reuters) -

* Jazz Pharma nears deal to buy Celator Pharma for about $1.5 bln or nearly double celator's mkt cap; deal could be announced tomorrow - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

