BRIEF-Centerra Gold says delivered notice of arbitration to Kyrgyz Republic government

May 30 Centerra Gold Inc :

* Under 2009 restated investment agreement, arbitration will be determined by a single arbitrator

* Kumtor project has always been operated in accordance with provisions of 2009 project agreements governing kumtor project

* Delivered a notice of arbitration to kyrgyz republic government in connection with certain ongoing disputes relating to kumtor project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

