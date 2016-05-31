BRIEF-Centerra Gold says delivered notice of arbitration to Kyrgyz Republic government

May 30 Centerra Gold Inc :

* Under 2009 restated investment agreement, arbitration will be determined by a single arbitrator

* Kumtor project has always been operated in accordance with provisions of 2009 project agreements governing kumtor project

* Delivered a notice of arbitration to kyrgyz republic government in connection with certain ongoing disputes relating to kumtor project