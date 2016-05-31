版本:
BRIEF-Total SA says buys Gulf Africa Petroleum Corp's assets in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

May 31 Total SA :

* Acquisition of gulf africa petroleum corporation's (gapco) assets in kenya, uganda and tanzania

* Principal assets being acquired are two logistical terminals in mombasa and dar es salaam, retail network of around 100 service stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

