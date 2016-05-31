BRIEF-First Quantum says completed new term loan and revolving credit facility

Airbus voices concern about 'hard Brexit'
PARIS, Jan 18 Planemaker Airbus expressed concern on Wednesday about the prospect of a clean break between Britain and the European Union under what has been dubbed "hard Brexit".
May 31 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
* Completed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks
* New facility replaces existing $3 billion facility
* New $1.82 billion facility comprises $907.5 million term loan facility, and $907.5 million revolving credit facility
* Under new facility, current net debt to ebitda covenant ratio of 5.5x will now be maintained until q3 2017
* Facility will leave company with approximately same liquidity within next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 18 Planemaker Airbus expressed concern on Wednesday about the prospect of a clean break between Britain and the European Union under what has been dubbed "hard Brexit".
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 Texas-based medical device company Orthofix International NV has admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $14 million to settle charges that it improperly booked revenue and paid off doctors in Brazil to boost sales, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company