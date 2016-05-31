BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining Corp quarterly loss per share $0.00

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
May 31 Red Eagle Mining Corp:
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.00
* Construction of Red Eagle Mining's 100% owned San Ramon gold mine and mill is forecast to be funded through to full production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE US$ Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)