公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 31日 星期二 17:12 BJT

BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining Corp quarterly loss per share $0.00

May 31 Red Eagle Mining Corp:

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.00

* Construction of Red Eagle Mining's 100% owned San Ramon gold mine and mill is forecast to be funded through to full production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

