BRIEF-Medtronic sees fy 2017 non-gaap EPS $4.60-$4.70

May 31 Medtronic Plc

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 revenue $7.6 billion, up 4 percent

* Qtrly restorative therapies group revenue $1.875 billion increased 1 percent, or 3 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic plc says expects a negative impact from foreign currency in fiscal year 2017 of about $25 to $75 million based on current exchange rates

* Medtronic plc qtrly cvg worldwide revenue revenue of $2.736 billion increased 5 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In fy 2017, expects constant currency revenue growth to be in upper-half of mid-single digit range, which is in range of 5 to 6 percent

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $7.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.70

* Spine q4 revenue of $737 million declined 1 percent, or was flat on a constant currency basis

* Fy2017 revenue view $29.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S