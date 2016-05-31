BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical receives complete response letter for SD-809

May 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* FDA has asked Teva to examine blood levels of certain
metabolites
* No new clinical trials have been requested
* Teva receives complete response letter for NDA for sd-809
for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington disease
* Teva Pharmaceutical Says "Teva Will Continue To Work
Closely With FDA To Bring SD-809 to market as quickly as
possible"
* Plan to submit response to complete response letter in q3
2016
* Programs for development of sd-809 for treatment of
patients with Tardive Dyskinesia, Tourette Syndrome ongoing
