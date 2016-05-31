BRIEF-SciQuest to be acquired by Accel-KKR for about $509 mln

May 31 Sciquest Inc :
* Sciquest to be acquired by accel-kkr for $17.75 per share
in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $509 million
* Sciquest Inc - Entered Into A Definitive Agreement To Be
Acquired By Affiliates Of Accel-Kkr
* Sciquest - may solicit alternative acquisition proposals
from third parties during a 25-day "go-shop" period, following
date of execution of merger
* Sciquest inc says board of directors unanimously approved
proposed transaction
* Sciquest inc - upon closing of deal, sciquest will become
a privately held company with its headquarters remaining in
morrisville, nc
