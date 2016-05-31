BRIEF-Stemcells says announces termination of phase II pathway study following review of data

May 31 Stemcells Inc

* Stemcells, inc. Announces termination of phase II pathway study following review of data

* Says magnitude of effect and perceived trend of effect of study results over time did not justify continuing study

* Says does not have resources to implement changes in development program to permit further investigation in study

* Says board of directors approved a plan to wind down company

* Says will evaluate opportunities to monetize its intellectual property

* Says co will not proceed with its earlier plans to conduct a rights offering, for which it had filed a registration statement with SEC