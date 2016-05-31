BRIEF-Stemcells says announces termination of phase II pathway study following review of data

May 31 Stemcells Inc
* Stemcells, inc. Announces termination of phase II pathway
study following review of data
* Says magnitude of effect and perceived trend of effect of
study results over time did not justify continuing study
* Says does not have resources to implement changes in
development program to permit further investigation in study
* Says board of directors approved a plan to wind down
company
* Says will evaluate opportunities to monetize its
intellectual property
* Says co will not proceed with its earlier plans to conduct
a rights offering, for which it had filed a registration
statement with SEC
