BRIEF-Time confirms breach of Myspace

* Time Inc confirms breach of Myspace
* Breach does not affect any other time inc. Systems,
subscribers or media properties
* Compromised data is limited to a portion of myspace
usernames, passwords and email addresses, from old Myspace
platform prior to June 11, 2013
* Time Inc says breach does not appear to include financial
data of any kind
