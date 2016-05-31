BRIEF-Fitch rates Southern California Gas Company's first mortgage bonds 'AA-'

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Fitch Rates Southern California Gas Company's First Mortgage Bonds 'AA-':
* Termination of relocation program for Porter Ranch area residents is credit positive for SoCalGas
* Relatively wide notching between SoCalGas and its corporate parent, Sempra energy supported by regulatory restrictions in California
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.