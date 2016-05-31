版本:
BRIEF-Fitch rates Southern California Gas Company's first mortgage bonds 'AA-'

May 31 Fitch Rates Southern California Gas Company's First Mortgage Bonds 'AA-':

* Termination of relocation program for Porter Ranch area residents is credit positive for SoCalGas

* Relatively wide notching between SoCalGas and its corporate parent, Sempra energy supported by regulatory restrictions in California

