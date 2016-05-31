版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Medtronic says paid $10 mln in Q4 to IRS related to settlement of tax disputes

May 31 Medtronic

* Paid $183 million to te connectivity,got $2 million from Tyco,representing estimated share payable to or receivable from tax sharing participants

* During Q4 paid $10 million to IRS related to settlement to resolve all federal tax disputes related to previously disclosed intercompany debt issues Source text for Eikon:

