BRIEF-NGL Energy identified certain contingent consideration liabilities in connection with recording of combinations that occurred in Q4

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
May 31 NGL Energy Partners
* Application of correct accounting results in increase to goodwill, current liabilities for first 3 quarters of FY 2016 - sec filing
* Due to error, financial statements on form 10-q for qtrs ended June 30, 2015, Sept 30, 2015 & Dec 31, 2015 should be restated
* In connection with recording of business combinations that occurred in q4 , co identified certain contingent consideration liabilities
* Application of correct accounting also results in increase to long-term liabilities, increase to earnings for first 3 quarters of FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.