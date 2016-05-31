版本:
2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum announces third deferral of payment of interest under outstanding debentures

May 31 Greenfields Petroleum Corp

* Greenfields Petroleum Corporation announces third deferral of payment of interest under the outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

