2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Denison reports McClean lake mill obtains regulatory authorization to produce up to 24 mlbs U3O8/yr

May 31 Denison Mines Corp :

* Denison reports McClean lake mill obtains regulatory authorization to produce up to 24 mlbs U3O8 per year

* Authorization to increase its annual production capacity of uranium ("U3O8") from 13 million to 24 million pounds per year

* Regulatory approval from CNSC will lead to a progressive ramp-up of mill in line with Cigar lake mine's ramp-up to 18 million pounds U3O8 annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

