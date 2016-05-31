BRIEF-TE Connectivity was reimbursed $305 million by Tyco International and Covidien pursuant to their indemnifications for pre-separation tax matters

May 31 Te Connectivity Ltd

* Company's net cash payment was $140 million during q2 of fiscal 2016, representing company's share of total amount payable to irs

* Was reimbursed $305 million by tyco international and covidien pursuant to their indemnifications for pre-separation tax matters

* Company paid $2 million to covidien for company's share of deficiencies for which covidien was primary obligor