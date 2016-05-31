版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp says acquired additional 2.03% interest in CT REIT

May 31 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd -

* Has acquired an additional 2.03% interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust

* As a result of transaction, CTC increased its ownership in aggregate issued and outstanding Class B units and units by about 1.02% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐