BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals provides update on regulatory matters

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* On issuance of MCTOS,alternative information guidelines,confirms co has fulfilled intentions on compliance with alternative info guidelines
* Autorité des marchés financiers issued a customary management cease trade order on May 17, 2016 relating to trading in securities of co by co's CEO and CFO
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals to hold conference call on June 7, 2016
* There have been no material changes to information relating to company's delay in making Canadian required filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.