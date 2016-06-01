版本:
BRIEF-Janssen Pharmaceutica NV says Idylla ebola virus test granted emergency use authorization by U.S. FDA

June 1 Janssen Pharmaceutica Nv:

* Idylla ebola virus triage test was granted emergency use authorization (eua) by u.s. Food and drug administration

* Idylla ebola virus triage test detects presence of ebola zaire virus in patients with signs and symptoms of ebola virus disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

