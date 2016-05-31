BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends conditional approval of ABInBev-SabMiller deal

May 31 S. Africa's Competition Commission
* Recommended to tribunal that Anheuser-Busch
InBev-SABMiller deal be approved with conditions
* Found that proposed merger raises several competition and
public interest concerns
* Concerned that AB InBev bottling arrangements for
Coca-Cola, Pepsi could be a platform for coordination
* AB InBev has undertaken to ensure that employees who are
involved in bottling operations for coca-cola will not be
involved in its bottling operations for pepsi
* Upon implementation of merger, AB InBev will be entitled
to appoint a certain number of directors to board of Distell,
its direct competitor
* AB InBev has undertaken that it will not retrench any
employee in South Africa as a result of merger
* AB InBev will divest Distell shareholding within 3 years
after closing date of transaction.
* Concerned that transaction will have a negative impact on
ability of small beer producers, such as craft brewers, to
compete effectively
* Recommended AB InBev continues to supply input products
that are currently supplied by SAB to small beer producers