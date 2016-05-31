版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 31日 星期二 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Ascom Holding: Ascom Network Testing awarded $4 mln contract

May 31 Ascom Holding AG :

* Ascom Network Testing was awarded an $4 million contract by US-based tier one operator Source text - bit.ly/24hL9iG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

