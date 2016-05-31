BRIEF-General Mills says recalling some brands of Flour Due to possible E. Coli contamination

May 31 General Mills Inc

* Collaborating With Health Officials To Investigate An Ongoing, Multistate Outbreak Of E. Coli O121

* Collaborating To Investigate Outbreak Potentially Linked To Gold Medal Flour, Wondra Flour, And Signature Kitchens Flour

* Company Has Not Been Contacted Directly By Any Consumer Reporting Confirmed Illnesses Related To These Products.

* "Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, A Voluntary Recall Is Being Made"

* Recall Affects Following Retail Flour Products That Could Be Currently In Stores Or In Consumers' Pantries

* To Date, E. Coli O121 Has Not Been Found In Any General Mills Flour Products Or In Flour Manufacturing Facility

* Authorities Researching 38 Occurrences Of Illnesses Across 20 States Related To E. Coli O121, Between Dec 21, 2015 , And May 3 , 2016

* Recall Includes 6 Stock Keeping Units Of Gold Medal Flour, 2 SKU's Of Signature Kitchens Flour, 1 SKU Of Gold Medal Wondra Flour