BRIEF-General Mills says recalling some brands of Flour Due to possible E. Coli contamination

May 31 General Mills Inc
* Collaborating With Health Officials To Investigate An
Ongoing, Multistate Outbreak Of E. Coli O121
* Collaborating To Investigate Outbreak Potentially Linked
To Gold Medal Flour, Wondra Flour, And Signature Kitchens Flour
* Company Has Not Been Contacted Directly By Any Consumer
Reporting Confirmed Illnesses Related To These Products.
* "Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, A Voluntary Recall Is
Being Made"
* Recall Affects Following Retail Flour Products That Could
Be Currently In Stores Or In Consumers' Pantries
* To Date, E. Coli O121 Has Not Been Found In Any General
Mills Flour Products Or In Flour Manufacturing Facility
* Authorities Researching 38 Occurrences Of Illnesses Across
20 States Related To E. Coli O121, Between Dec 21, 2015 , And
May 3 , 2016
* Recall Includes 6 Stock Keeping Units Of Gold Medal Flour,
2 SKU's Of Signature Kitchens Flour, 1 SKU Of Gold Medal Wondra
Flour
