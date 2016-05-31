BRIEF-AC Immune SA files for U.S. IPO of up to $50 mln

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Ac Immune Sa Files For U.S. Ipo Of Up To $50 Mln
* Sec filing
* AC Immune SA says credit suisse, jefferies, leerink partners are underwriters to the ipo
* AC Immune SA says undertaking the ipo in order to access the public capital markets and to increase its liquidity
* AC immune SA says it intends to apply to list its common shares on the nasdaq under the symbol "aciu" Source text: 1.usa.gov/25xy2wv (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
* Northern Italy generators ideally placed to export more - CEO