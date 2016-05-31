BRIEF-Valvoline files for IPO of up to $100 mln

May 31 Valvoline Inc

* Valvoline inc says BofA Merrill lynch, citigroup, and morgan stanley are underwriters to ipo - Sec filing

* Valvoline Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln

* Valvoline inc says after pricing of offering, it expects the shares to trade on nyse under the symbol "vvv" Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WXs7yV (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)