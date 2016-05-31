BRIEF-Aeropostale says on May 25, co determined to reduce workforce by 84 employees - SEC filing

May 31 Aeropostale:

* On May 25, 2016, co determined to reduce workforce by 84 full-time employees, representing about 14 pct of employees in co's corporate offices

* Estimates during Q2, will record total of about $1.4 to $1.7 million in pre-tax expenses related to employee-termination benefits - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/24hXL9A)