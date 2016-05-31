BRIEF-Aeropostale says on May 25, co determined to reduce workforce by 84 employees - SEC filing

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Aeropostale:
* On May 25, 2016, co determined to reduce workforce by 84 full-time employees, representing about 14 pct of employees in co's corporate offices
* Estimates during Q2, will record total of about $1.4 to $1.7 million in pre-tax expenses related to employee-termination benefits - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/24hXL9A)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.