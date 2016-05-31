版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Kashi annoucnes voluntary recall of kashi trail mix chewy granola bars

May 31 Kashi Co

* Products recalled as ingredients made from sunflower seeds distributed by sunopta,with potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes

* Announced voluntary recall of kashi trail mix chewy granola bars,bear naked soft baked granola, cinnamon + sunflower butter in continental u.s. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐