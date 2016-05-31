版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-S&P-Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc ratings affirmed on Celator acquisition plan outlook stable

May 31 S&P

* Stable rating outlook reflects expectation that leverage will remain comfortably below 3x

* Jazz pharmaceuticals plc ratings affirmed on Celator acquisition plan; outlook stable

* Do not expect Celator to contribute meaningful sales and cash flows until 2018

Source (bit.ly/1TIwM22)

Further company coverage: [JAZZ.O,CPXX.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

