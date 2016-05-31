版本:
BRIEF-Northern Frontier Corp announces extension of waiver of financial covenants

May 31 Northern Frontier Corp

* Waiver terms include lenders waive compliance by Northern Frontier of senior funded debt to EBITDA ratio covenant

* Received an extension of its previously announced temporary waiver from its lender

* Says waiver expires on June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

