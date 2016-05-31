版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 07:33 BJT

BRIEF-HP joins Coca-Cola, Microsoft in declining to donate to Republican National Convention-NYT

May 31 (Reuters) -

* HP Inc joins Coca-Cola and Microsoft in declining to donate to the Republican National Convention -NYT Source text: (nyti.ms/25zot3u) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

