BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement

May 31 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :

* Bankers petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement

* Geo-Jade will acquire shares of bankers through its affiliates at cash price of C$2.20 per co's share

* Has received approval of bankers' shareholders for proposed plan of arrangement with affiliates of Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp

* Anticipates closing of arrangement to occur in late June or early July

