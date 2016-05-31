BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 31 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement
* Geo-Jade will acquire shares of bankers through its affiliates at cash price of C$2.20 per co's share
* Has received approval of bankers' shareholders for proposed plan of arrangement with affiliates of Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
* Anticipates closing of arrangement to occur in late June or early July
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.