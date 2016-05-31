版本:
BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement

May 31 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :

* Bankers petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement

* Geo-Jade will acquire shares of bankers through its affiliates at cash price of C$2.20 per co's share

* Has received approval of bankers' shareholders for proposed plan of arrangement with affiliates of Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp

* Anticipates closing of arrangement to occur in late June or early July

