BRIEF-Inversora Carso buys 89,993 shares of FCC

June 1 Inversora Carso SA de SV:

* Buys 89,993 shares of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA in the market for 7.6 euros ($8.5) per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

