公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 14:46 BJT

BRIEF-Nippon Steel Kowa, Taisei form company to get assets of hotel Okura Tokyo's main building

June 1 Taisei Corp

* Nippon Steel kowa, Taisei form special purpose company to receive hotel assets of hotel Okura Tokyo's main building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )))))

