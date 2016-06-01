BRIEF-Brooks Automation Inc says co, units enter into a credit agreement - sec filing

June 1 Brooks Automation Inc

* Credit agreement provides for a five-year, $75.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility that matures on may 26, 2021

* On may 26, co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Agreement includes sublimits of up to $25 million for letters of credit and under certain conditions, $7.5 million for swing loans