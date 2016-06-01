版本:
BRIEF-National Bank of Canada says Ricardo Pascoe has been named chief transformation officer

June 1 National Bank Of Canada

* Denis girouard, deputy head of financial markets will succeed mr. Pascoe as executive vice-president - financial markets

* Announced two appointments to its office of president executive team.

* Ricardo pascoe , executive vice-president - financial markets, has been named chief transformation officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

