2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Demandware required to pay Salesforce.com termination fee of $107 mln

June 1 Demandware Inc :

* Required to pay salesforce.com inc a termination fee of $107 million under certain circumstances - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

