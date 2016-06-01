版本:
BRIEF-Corning Inc says expect continuing moderate sequential LCD glass-price declines

June 1 Corning Inc

* Increasing cash we expect to distribute to shareholders to more than $12.5 billion

* See continuing moderate sequential lcd glass-price declines, ongoing benefit from new hedges added to reduce exposure to weaker yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

