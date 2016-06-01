版本:
2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-PPL Corp says expects to reaffirm 2016 reported EPS forecast of $2.29-$2.49

June 1 Ppl Corp

* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2016 reported earnings forecast of $2.29 to $2.49 per share

* Expected to reaffirm it ongoing earnings forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share, with a midpoint of $2.35 per share.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

