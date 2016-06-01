版本:
BRIEF-Theravance says completes enrollment in all three Phase 3 clinical studies of Revefenacin

June 1 Theravance

* Should outcomes from studies be positive, expects to file nda for revefenacin with united states fda by end of 2017

* Completes enrollment in all three phase 3 clinical studies of revefenacin (td-4208) for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

