版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Nektar says co may pay Daiichi $12.5 mln termination payment

June 1 Nektar

* In case of pre-conditional approval termination of deal, nektar would be obligated to pay daiichi a $12.5 million termination payment - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐