2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Raymond James announces purchase of Mummert & Company

June 1 Raymond James

* Announces purchase of European corporate finance firm Mummert & Company

* Melville mummert, managing partner of Mummert & Co, will serve as head of Raymond James' European advisory business

* Expanded investment banking capabilities in europe with acquisition of Mummert & Co corporate finance GMBH, based in Munich, Germany Further company coverage: )

