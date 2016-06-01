版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Triumph Group says Jeffrey McRae will be succeeded on an interim basis by Thomas Powers as CFO

June 1 Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph group says jeffrey mcrae will be succeeded on an interim basis by thomas powers, who has been appointed as interim cfo effective june 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐