2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate on May 26 entered amendment to $50 mln bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement

June 1 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

* On May 26, ACRC lender b llc entered amendment to $50.0 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

