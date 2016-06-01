版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-IGT to provide intelligen video lottery terminal central system

June 1 International Game Technology Plc :

* International game technology plc says extension agreement with Svenska Spel to provide intelligen video lottery terminal central system until 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

