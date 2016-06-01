版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek completes final assembly of Boeing 777 landing gear

June 1 Heroux-Devtek Inc :

* Heroux-Devtek inc says has completed final assembly of pre-production shipset for Boeing 777 landing gear

* Heroux-Devtek inc says production ramp-up and to meet production requirements associated to deliveries scheduled to begin in early calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐