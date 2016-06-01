BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek completes final assembly of Boeing 777 landing gear

June 1 Heroux-Devtek Inc :

* Heroux-Devtek inc says has completed final assembly of pre-production shipset for Boeing 777 landing gear

* Heroux-Devtek inc says production ramp-up and to meet production requirements associated to deliveries scheduled to begin in early calendar 2017