BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek completes final assembly of Boeing 777 landing gear

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Heroux-Devtek Inc :
* Heroux-Devtek inc says has completed final assembly of pre-production shipset for Boeing 777 landing gear
* Heroux-Devtek inc says production ramp-up and to meet production requirements associated to deliveries scheduled to begin in early calendar 2017
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio