2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences and Dupont Pioneer announce successful field-trial validation of safflower plants that produce ARA oil

June 1 Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Company and Dupont Pioneer achieve milestone in development of high value specialty oil

* Arcadia's ARA safflower oil is in late stages of product development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

