BRIEF-J C Penney announces plans to refinance $2.25 bln real estate term loan

June 1 J C Penney Co Inc :

* Recent business performance has delivered positive comparable store sales quarter to date through memorial day

* Senior secured term loan facility is currently set to mature in May 2018

* Company expects to complete refinancing transaction in June

* J C Penney announces plans to refinance $2.25 billion real estate term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

