BRIEF-J C Penney announces plans to refinance $2.25 bln real estate term loan

* Recent business performance has delivered positive comparable store sales quarter to date through memorial day

* Senior secured term loan facility is currently set to mature in May 2018

* Company expects to complete refinancing transaction in June

* J C Penney announces plans to refinance $2.25 billion real estate term loan