公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-HNZ Group says HNZ New Zealand has entered into an offshore oil and gas helicopter support contract with a consortium of customers

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Hnz group inc says hnz new zealand limited has entered into an offshore oil and gas helicopter support contract with a consortium of customers

* Hnz group inc. Says revenues under contract during initial five year term are expected to be approximately $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

