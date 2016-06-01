版本:
BRIEF-HNZ New Zealand enters offshore oil and gas helicopter support contract

June 1 Hnz group

* Hnz group says hnz new zealand ltd has entered into an offshore oil and gas helicopter support contract with shell philippines exploration

* Hnz group says revenues for extension period of five years are expected to be approximately $61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

