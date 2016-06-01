版本:
BRIEF-Wellcare Health Plans completes acquisition of Advicare's medicaid business

June 1 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Completes acquisition of Advicare's medicaid business

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

