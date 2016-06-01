版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Chemocentryx receives priority medicines designation from EMA for CCX168

June 1 Chemocentryx Inc :

* Chemocentryx Inc says received priority medicines designation from EMA for CCX168 for treatment of anca-associated vasculitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

